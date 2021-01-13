First Selectman Issues Update on COVID Vaccine Registration and Appointments

Westport, CT – First Selectman Jim Marpe announced today that, in coordination with the Westport Weston Health District (WWHD), information has been updated for those seeking the COVID-19 vaccine.

At this time, the following are eligible to register for the COVID-19 vaccine utilizing the State Department of Public Health’s (DPH) Vaccination Administration Management System (VAMS):

Individuals included in 1a rollout:

Healthcare Personnel: All paid and unpaid persons serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients of infectious materials.

All paid and unpaid persons serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients of infectious materials. Long Term Care Facility Residents: Adults who reside in facilities that provide a range of services, including medical and personal care, to persons who are unable to live independently.

Adults who reside in facilities that provide a range of services, including medical and personal care, to persons who are unable to live independently. First Responders at risk of exposure to COVID-19 through their response to medical emergencies such as Emergency Medical Technicians, Police, and Fire.

and

Individuals included in phase 1b:

Individuals 75 and older (proof of age will be required at the clinic)

Only those eligible under Phase 1a or 1b may register for the vaccine. Fill out the form to register with the Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS): https://dphsubmissions.ct.gov/OnlineVaccine

Full name, date of birth, zip code, occupation (including “retired”), and email address are required. The information entered will only be used for purposes of scheduling a vaccination and will remain confidential.

Once submitted, a confirmation email from DPH/VAMS will be sent, followed by another email that either approves or denies the registration. If approved, registrants may then register in VAMS and select a vaccination appointment. Make sure to check email Spam/Junk folders for the emails.

For those needing online assistance, do not have access to a device, or do not have an email address to register for the vaccine, please enlist the support of a family member or caregiver. A family member or caregiver will be needed to register, as well as receive the email communications from DPH/VAMS and schedule your appointment.

Please note that every individual must have a unique email to be registered and vaccinated with VAMS. For example, someone using their personal email to register an elderly parent may not be able to register or be vaccinated using that same email. The Westport Department of Human Services has set up a vaccination helpline at 203-341-5037 to assist.

Using VAMS is a Federal requirement at this time, but it is the only way at this time for an individual not in a congregate setting to register for and receive a vaccination in Connecticut. Once registered in VAMS, an appointment to receive the vaccine may be scheduled. This is a State program and Westport residents do not need to be vaccinated in Westport. VAMS may suggest vaccination appointments in nearby communities based on the supply of available vaccinations.

The DPH directs the prioritization and timeline for vaccine rollout. DPH continues to modify protocols and criteria for vaccination. Follow this link for updates on the State’s vaccination phases and eligibility: https://portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Vaccination—Phases Please contact your health care provider if you have questions about your health status or the vaccine.

The CT DPH is still in the process of finalizing its definition of Phase 1b eligible residents in Connecticut. We will continue to issue updates as new information is provided by DPH and/or the WWHD.

Additional information on the vaccine is also available on the State’s 2-1-1 line or the links referenced below.

https://portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus/covid-19%20vaccinations

https://portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Vaccinations—FAQs

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html

This press release was made possible by: