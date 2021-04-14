Westport News: Larceny in the Third Degree

#Westport CT– On November 1, 2019 at approximately 9:30 a.m., Westport Police officers responded to

a local Honda dealership on a report of a larceny. The complainant stated that sometime

between 8:00 p.m. on October 31 and 8:00 a.m. on November 1 an unknown individual allegedly

stole the tires and rims from two separate vehicles. Robert Mebane was developed as a suspect

in this crime after he was arrested at the same Honda dealership on December 16, 2019 for,

amongst other things, Criminal Attempt at Larceny in the Sixth Degree and Possession of

Burglary Tools.

Based upon the investigation, an arrest warrant was sought and granted for Mr. Mebane’s

arrest.

On the evening of April 8, 2021, Mr. Mebane turned himself in at the Westport Police

Department. Per the warrant, he was charged with Larceny in the Third Degree. Mr. Mebane

was released after posting a $20,000.00 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at Norwalk

Superior Court on the morning of May 5, 2021.