Westport News: Mother-Child Found Dead

#Westport, CT At approximately 4:00 p.m. on this date the Westport Police Department along

with Westport Emergency Medical Services and the Westport Fire Department responded to a

home in Westport on a report of an unresponsive female. Upon arrival, an adult female was

located inside the home, and it was determined that she was deceased. After finding the female,

the officers went through the interior of the residence to determine if anyone else was inside. It

was at that time that officers located a seven-year-old child who was also deceased.



The Westport Police is in the beginning stages of this investigation and is being assisted by the

State Police Major Crimes Unit. This appears to be an isolated incident and we do not believe that there is any active threat to the community.

No street was given in this press release.