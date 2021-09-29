Westport Police Robbery Arrest

(Westport, CT) At approximately 11:14am on the morning of September 12, 2021, the Westport

Police Department’s emergency dispatch center was contacted by a couple who were the

victims of an alleged robbery attempt that occurred on the Ruth Cohen Steinkraus Post Road

Bridge. At nearly the same time the caller’s husband flagged down a patrol officer who was

driving by.

It was reported that a male party had approached the couple quickly from behind. The

suspect then began walking in step with the male victim at which time he told the couple to

bring him to their car. He repeated the demand as he allegedly brandished a knife and

threatening the female. The female then darted across the Post Road evading cars in order to

escape. Her husband followed at which time the suspect then fled the area walking eastbound

towards Jesup Road. Fortunately, neither of the victims were injured.

The victims were able to provide a detailed description of the suspect which was relayed to

all of the responding officers. Patrol units began to saturate the area from all directions in an

effort to locate the suspect. While officers were searching the area a member of the Westport

Fire Department advised that he had seen a suspect fitting the descriptors in the area of 302 Post

Road East. Officers were on scene within moments and located an individual who fit the

description provided by the victims. The suspect was then identified as James S Cummings, age

41, of Bridgeport, CT. Cummings matched all of the physical descriptors provided and was then

detained by officers where a knife was then located on his person. The victims purportedly

identified Cummings as the individual who accosted them on the bridge.

Cummings was placed under arrest and charged with Attempt to Commit Robbery in the 1 st

Degree, Attempt at Larceny in the 3 rd Degree, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, and Threatening

in the 2 nd Degree. He is currently being held on a $250,000 bond.

In response to the events that unfolded today Police Chief Foti Koskinas stated “I am

extremely proud of all the officers who assisted with this incident. The high level of skill and

teamwork they exhibited led to the quick apprehension of the suspect. Additionally, I would

like to extend my gratitude to the Westport Fire Department for their assistance.”



Cummings had been out on bond at the time of this incident stemming from an arrest that

occurred on September 5, 2021, in which he was charged with Sexual Assault in the 4 th Degree

(2 Counts), Threatening in the 2 nd Degree, Attempt to Commit Assault in the 3 rd Degree, and

Reckless Endangerment in the 2 nd Degree.

