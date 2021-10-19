#Westport, CT– At Westport Police / EMS Headquarters, on October 13, 2021, Mr. Larry Kleinman was

presented with The President’s Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his volunteer

service at Westport Emergency Medical Service.

The award, presented by the Office of the President of the United States and AmeriCorps

(formerly known as the Corporation for National and Community Service), recognizes a lifelong

commitment to building a stronger nation through community service.



“Larry has demonstrated his skills, abilities and compassion in thousands of 911 medical

emergency calls. The community and our organization are extremely fortunate to have an

exceptional and dedicated individual like Larry Kleinman available and ready to respond to

emergencies and provide community education. His logged in volunteer hours vastly exceed the

minimum 4,000 hours required for the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award” said Westport

Volunteer Emergency Medical Service President Mike Burns.

In addition to Mr. Kleinman, thirty-two EMS volunteers are to be awarded the 2020 President’s

Volunteer Service Award (Gold, Silver, Bronze).



WVEMS members span a variety of backgrounds and ages. From 15 years old to 75, and older,

they are real estate brokers, students, lawyers, stay at home parents, programmers, business

owners, financial advisors, retirees, teachers, nurses, etc. in their “other life.”

WVEMS volunteers, along with six town employees, staff Westport EMS ambulances to respond

to approximately 2,400 911 emergency medical calls each year. They provide pre-hospital

emergency medical care, logging in excess of 18,000 volunteer hours each year. Other aspects

of WVEMS’s essential mission in the community are: purchasing ambulances and lifesaving

equipment such as heart monitors; public education by providing CPR and Stop the Bleed classes as well as Emergency Medical Technician and Emergency Medical Responder courses; running a youth corps for high school age volunteers.

For more information on WVEMS, its classes and programs, and to donate online for its annual

fundraising campaign, please visit www.westportems.org