Westport News: House Fire

Apr 19, 2022

#Westport CT– On April 19, 2022, at approximately 4:27 am, the Westport Fire Department was requested to respond to a report of a house fire. The original call was for a fire alarm. Itwas quickly followed up with a call from the occupant. The caller reported smoke in the house. Westport Fire responded with four engines, a rescue truck, and a command vehicle. Responding units were not coming from their normal locations due to all units being assigned to storm-related calls at the time. Surrounding towns were requested to provide coverage as well as respond to the scene to augment staffing. On arrival, a heavy smoke condition was found on the first and second floors. The occupants were able to leave the building before firefighters arrived. Two canines were removed by firefighters and did not appear to be injured. Firefighters were able to locate the fire traveling in the wall and ceiling in the kitchen. Firefighters had to open the ceiling spaces up and were able to quickly deploy a hose line to extinguish all visible fire. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported at the time of this report. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Westport Fire Marshal’s Office.

This news report is made possible by:

