Westport News: Fire At Kennel

2022-04-21@11:45am– Firefighters were called to 1040 Post Road West for a structure fire, the Townhouse for Dogs and Cats. The fire appeared to be on the 2nd floor porch, 2nd floor and attic area. It took firefighters about an hour to get the bulk of the fire knocked down. I did see crates of animals being taken out of the building by firefighters. It is not known if any animals were injured. A man, woman and child were escorted to an ambulance possibly to be keep them warm. There did not appear to be any injuries.

