Westport News: Fire At Kennel

ByStephen Krauchick

Apr 21, 2022

2022-04-21@11:45am– Firefighters were called to 1040 Post Road West for a structure fire, the Townhouse for Dogs and Cats. The fire appeared to be on the 2nd floor porch, 2nd floor and attic area. It took firefighters about an hour to get the bulk of the fire knocked down. I did see crates of animals being taken out of the building by firefighters. It is not known if any animals were injured. A man, woman and child were escorted to an ambulance possibly to be keep them warm. There did not appear to be any injuries.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

