#Westport CT— On January 27, 2022, the Westport Police Department’s Detective Bureau received areport that a Bedford Middle School teacher possibly touched a student inappropriately. The teacher was identified as Arthur Ellis. The complainant stated that she had Mr. Ellis for a class, and it was alleged that the inappropriate touching occurred this past December during class time.



The detective assigned to this case conducted an extensive investigation and based on the results a warrant for Mr. Ellis’s arrest was completed and signed by a Superior Court Judge.



On the afternoon of April 27, 2022, Mr. Ellis turned himself in at the Westport PoliceDepartment. Per the warrant, he was charged with Sexual Assault in the Fourth Degree and Risk of Injury to a Child. Mr. Ellis was released after posting a $100,000.00 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at Stamford Superior Court on May 6, 2022.