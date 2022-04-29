Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Westport

Westport News: Assault

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Apr 29, 2022

#Westport CT–On April 23, 2022, Westport Police officers responded to a construction site on Saugatuck Avenue on a report that a male had fallen from a roof. Upon arrival, it was determined that the victim had not fallen, and that the injury was the result of an assault committed by a coworker. The coworker, identified as Michael Gomes-Liandro, allegedly struck the victim in the arm with a metal pipe. Mr. Gomes-Liandro left the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. He was quickly located at the Saugatuck Train Station and was reportedly positively identified as the person who committed the assault.

Mr. Gomes-Liandro was arrested and charged with Assault in the Second Degree. He wasreleased after posting a $75,000.00 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at Stamford Superior Court on May 2, 2022.

This press release was made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Westport

Risk of Injury to a Child

Apr 29, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Westport News: Fire At Kennel

Apr 21, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Westport News: House Fire

Apr 19, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Uncategorized

Fairfield News: Amazon Truck Takes Out Garage Door

Apr 29, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police Retirements

Apr 29, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

HEATING AND WATER ASSISTANCE, DEADLINE EXTENDED

Apr 29, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Fairfield News: Shoplifters Cause Crash UPDATE

Apr 29, 2022 Stephen Krauchick