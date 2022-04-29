Westport News: Assault

#Westport CT–On April 23, 2022, Westport Police officers responded to a construction site on Saugatuck Avenue on a report that a male had fallen from a roof. Upon arrival, it was determined that the victim had not fallen, and that the injury was the result of an assault committed by a coworker. The coworker, identified as Michael Gomes-Liandro, allegedly struck the victim in the arm with a metal pipe. Mr. Gomes-Liandro left the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. He was quickly located at the Saugatuck Train Station and was reportedly positively identified as the person who committed the assault.

Mr. Gomes-Liandro was arrested and charged with Assault in the Second Degree. He wasreleased after posting a $75,000.00 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at Stamford Superior Court on May 2, 2022.

