ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG FILES LETTER IN SUPPORT OF EXTENDING MORATORIUM ON UTILITY SHUT OFFS

Hartford, CT— Attorney General William Tong today filed a letter in support of extending the moratorium on utility shut offs.

“We are not yet out of the woods with COVID-19, and many Connecticut families are still relying on essential utilities for hygiene, cooking, cleaning and climate control to work, study and school their children from home,” Attorney General Tong said. “Ending the moratorium on utility shut offs now would have devastating consequences for people across Connecticut who are just trying to get by during this pandemic and the worst financial crisis in recent times. We oppose the efforts to prematurely resume these shut offs and urge PURA to reject this plan.”