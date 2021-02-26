Derby Man Shot In Bridgeport

2021-02-25@ 7:32pm–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police Press Release:

Bridgeport Police responded to the report of a party shot at 300 North Avenue, Bridgeport, Connecticut. The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Auto Zone parts store.

Patrol Officers located a 27-year-old Derby CT man who had been shot multiple times in the arm and abdomen. Patrol Officers facilitated the victims transport to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

As of 10:00 pm the crime scene at 300 North Avenue has been cleared and the streets have been opened to the normal flow of traffic.

The Bridgeport Detective Bureau is investigating the incident. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Migdalia Ayala at 203-581-5201 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.