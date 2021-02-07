Bridgeport News: Firefighters Threatened

BRIDGEPORT, CT –On Saturday February 6, 2021 the Bridgeport Fire Department was dispatched to Taft Avenue on a medical call on a reported party suffering chest pain. While on

scene the party who was exhibiting signs of intoxication displayed a knife when the BFD

members tried to assist him. Bridgeport Police were called to the scene. The party was

transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center by AMR.



The party Arturo Otavalo of Bridgeport is charged with 53a-181 BREACH OF PEACE 2ND DEG 1

02/17/2021 1 COUNT, and 53a-62 THREATENING 2ND DEG 1 1 COUNT his bond was set at

$5,000.