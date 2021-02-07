https://www.doingitlocal.com/2021/02/87657/

On Tuesday, Feb. 9, a public hearing will be held on a proposal from majority democrats to create government-run health care in Connecticut.

Despite the lofty promise of affordable and accessible Health Insurance, this proposal could:

Cite promise savings and access that are unproven and unsustainable

Raise the cost of private and employer health insurance

Force people onto state run Medicaid

CT taxpayers will pay for the government-run insurance’s future losses.

Kill good-paying private sector insurance jobs in our state

Republicans have proposed a better way.

Our Republican solution (SB 502 proposed by Senators Kevin Kelly, Paul Formica and Tony Hwang) protects middle-class families and Connecticut jobs. It will be based on market proven health insurance risk management and cost controls. It could lower health insurance premiums up to 20 percent while not harming our state’s flagship insurance industry.Our Republican solution makes health insurance more affordable, but it does not put thousands of Connecticut jobs in jeopardy at a time when the state is dead last in the nation in job growth.

We want your input on this critical issue!

Here’s how to participate:

Send an email to instestimony@cga.ct.gov In the subject line, write: No to SB 842 ! Include your name and town Copy me at Tony.Hwang@cga.ct.gov

Tuesday’s public hearing starts at 11:00 A.M. via Zoom. It can be viewed via YouTube Live.

Individuals who wish to testify via Zoom must register using the On-line Testimony Registration Form. Registration will close on Monday, Feb. 8 at 3:00 P.M. Speaker order of approved registrants will be listed in a randomized order and posted on the Insurance and Real Estate Committee website on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 9:00 A.M. under Public Hearing Testimony.

If you do not have internet access, you may provide testimony via telephone. To register to testify by phone, call the Phone Registrant Line at (860) 240-0411 to leave your contact information.

Senator Tony Hwang Press Release