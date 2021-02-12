Fairfield News: Missing Child Found

FAIRFIELD — At approximately 8pm on 2/11/21, a 17 year old juvenile female was reported missing by her mother. The 17 year old was last seen by her mother after walking outside to retrieve something from their vehicle in the area of Katona Drive. Fairfield Police Officers and Detectives began an extensive search for the missing 17 year old which included area canvassing, assistance from Police K9s, requesting a Silver Alert and notifying surrounding public safety agencies.

At approximately 10:30am today, the missing 17 year old was located at a residence in Westport through cooperative effort between the Fairfield and Westport Police Departments. The 17 year old female is in stable condition and was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

This is an active, ongoing investigation involving a 17 year old juvenile. As a result, there is no further information available at this time. The Fairfield Police Department has no reason to believe there is any threat to the general public.