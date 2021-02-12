Bridgeport News: Holiday Schedule

BRIDGEPORT, CT – In observance of President’s Day on Monday February 15th, City officials announce the DPF Holiday Schedule and services. Any additional services effected by inclement weather will be announced later as the city assesses possible snow impact.

Sanitation and recycling will remain on schedule

The transfer station will be closed on Monday February 15, 2021 and reopen Tuesday, February 16

Christmas Tree pickup will be postponed until Tuesday but may be further delayed due to forecasted snow

Brown bag collection will be postponed until further notice due to forecasted snow

The Transfer Station is owned and operated by the City of Bridgeport to provide the community access to environmentally responsible disposal and recycling services. The facility is open to the public year-round; Monday-Saturday, 7AM-3PM.

For a list of acceptable items, please see the Transfer Station Rules & Regulations at Bridgeportct.gov/TransferStation.