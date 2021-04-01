Ansonia News: ENDANGERED RUNAWAY

#Ansonia CT–The Ansonia Police Department is looking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. The juvenile is Anaya Moten, a 17 year-old black female with brown hair and brown eyes wearing a black jacket, black camouflage pants, black sneakers and a red bonnet hat. Anaya is 5’4” tall and weighs 230 pounds, she was last seen on Division Street in the area of Stop and Shop and Burger King at 4:20 P.M. on March 31, 2021. Anaya is considered endangered due to health issues and she does not have her medication.

The department is asking anyone with information to please contact 203-735-1885 or tips can be left anonymously through TIP 411 at the link below.

https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21553