Ansonia News: Middle School Bomb Threat

#Ansonia CT–On March 26, 2021 at about 11:45 A.M. the Federal Bureau of Investigation (F. B. I.) contacted the Ansonia Police Department to report they received a complaint that a person threatened to blow up the middle school. After consulting with the Ansonia Board of Education, a decision was made to send home the Pre-K students, all other students were on a remote learning day. The decision to send the students home was done out of an abundance of caution. A check of the school inside and out by officers and staff did not reveal anything suspicious. Bomb sniffing dogs were also used to check the school and nothing was found.

With the assistance of the F.B.I. and Connecticut State Police, all the people involved were located and interviewed. The investigation showed there was on ongoing neighbor dispute where one neighbor alleged that during a verbal argument the other neighbor said they were going to blow up the house and middle school. The accused neighbor cooperated with the investigation and denied making any statements about blowing up the school. No evidence was found to substantiate the initial claim and no arrests have been made.

This press release was made possible by: