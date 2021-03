2021-03-14@12:30pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire–Firefighters were called to a fire on Jones Avenue near Pequonnock Street for a structure fire. When they arrived they reported heavy fire from the front of the building. The high winds caused an exposure to the building next door and started a fire in the apartments above Pequonnock Wash and Dry on Pequonnock Street, the fire went to two alarms. There were no reported injuries. The fire marshal was called to investigate the cause of the fire.