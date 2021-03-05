Bridgeport News: Foot Pursuit Arrest

#Bridgeport CT–On Sunday 2/28/21 at 0224hrs Bridgeport Police attempted a MV Stop of a vehicle bearing no NY registration on East Main St. The party after exiting the vehicle and disobeying the officers commands began to run away from the Officer while clutching to his waistband. During the brief foot pursuit two objects fell from the party. The party was detained in the area of Clarence St. One officer was injured with non-life threatening injuries to their hand during the pursuit. Officers retrieved a loaded firearm magazine and cellular phone discarded during the chase and while searching the vehicle found small quantities of drugs and drug bagging products. The party Christopher D Serrano, of Bridgeport was charged with 14-12(a)* OPERATE/PARKS UNREGISTRD MV 1 Count, 14-213b ILL OPN MV WO MINIMUM INSURNCE 1 Count, 21a-277(a1A+* POS INTNT NARCOTIC-3RD/SBS OFF 1 Count, 53a-107 CRIMINAL TRESPASS 1ST DEG 1 Count, 53a-167a INTERFERE WITH OFFCR/RESISTING 1 Count, 53a-217 CRIM POSS FRARM/AMM/DFNS WEAPN 1 Count. Bond set at $150,000