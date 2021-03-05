GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES PLANS TO EASE SOME COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS IN CONNECTICUT

HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that in the coming days he plans to revise some requirements that were implemented in Connecticut in the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly when it comes to those relating to capacity levels and travel restrictions.

The governor stressed that while some of these restrictions are being eased, all of the protocols that relate to face coverings, social distancing, and cleaning measures are being maintained, and people and businesses are urged to continue adhering to those health and safety procedures.

“While it is encouraging to see the number of cases in our state gradually going down and people getting vaccinated at rates that are among the highest in the nation, we need to continue taking this virus seriously to mitigate its spread as much as possible,” Governor Lamont said. “Please continue to wear face coverings in public and when around other people outside of your households, maintain social distancing, and keep washing your hands and cleaning surfaces. Connecticut has made tremendous strides to combat this pandemic, and we don’t want to lose the progress that we’ve made.”

Protocols that will remain in effect until further notice include:

Face coverings and masks continue to be required

Bars that only serve beverages continue to remain closed

11PM closing time remains in place for events at venues, restaurants, and entertainment

Indoor theaters continue to have a 50% capacity

Large event venues (e.g. stadiums) to open in April

The protocols that will be revised in the coming days include:

Beginning Friday, March 19, 2021

All capacity limits will be eliminated for the following businesses, while face coverings, social distancing, and other cleaning and disinfecting protocols will continue to be required: Restaurants (8-person table capacity and 11PM required closing time for dining rooms continues) Retail Libraries Personal services Indoor recreation (excludes theaters, which will continue to have a 50% capacity) Gyms/fitness centers Museums, aquariums, and zoos Offices Houses of worship

Gathering sizes will be revised to the following amounts: Social and recreational gatherings at private residence – 25 indoors/100 outdoors Social and recreational gatherings at commercial venues – 100 indoors/200 outdoors

All sports will be allowed to practice and compete, and all sports tournaments will be allowed, subject to Department of Public Health guidance

Connecticut’s travel advisory will be modified from a requirement to recommended guidance

Beginning Monday, March 29, 2021

Capacity limits on early childhood classes will increase from 16 to 20

Beginning Friday, April 2, 2021

Outdoor amusement parks can open

Outdoor event venues can increase to a 50% capacity, capped at 10,000 people

Indoor stadiums can open at 10% capacity

Summer camps and summer festivals are advised to begin the planning stages to open for the upcoming season

