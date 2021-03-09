Bridgeport News: Police Blotter

#Bridgeport CT—

22:56 Norwalk Hosp contacted BPD regarding a party at their location with multiple stab wounds indicating it occurred in the 2400th block of Park Avenue. No further information on injured. BPD responded to Norwalk Hosp.

23:01 Female party arrived at BPT Hospital with a non-life threatening GSW to her back. Party indicated the incident happened at PT Barnum. BPD investigating.

23:03 McDonalds staff at Fairfield Ave called 911 to report party at their location in their underwear stating it was possible related to a kidnapping. While investigating the incident BPD determined the incident may be in connection with the PT Barnum shooting of the female party that arrived at BPT Hospit. No further information provided at this time. Active investigation.

