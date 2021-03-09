Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Narcotics Seizure and Arrest: Thompson

#Norwalk CT–On Friday, March 5, 2021, the Norwalk Police Department Special Services Division seized a
large quantity of narcotics and money, and arrested Rasheen Thompson for multiple narcotics –
related charges.
Special Services Investigators had actively been investigating narcotics trafficking occurring
within the Roodner Court complex. A Search and Seizure Warrant was obtained and executed.
As a result of the Search Warrant, Special Services Investigators seized the following evidence:
 approximately $8000 in US Currency
 130 fentanyl pills
 10.35 grams of suspected crack cocaine
 27.35 grams of powder cocaine
 1.77 pounds of marijuana in 39 separate bags of varying weight
 30 folds of Heroin
 79 Ecstasy pills
 3 bags of fentanyl pills (45 total) pressed to resemble OxyContin pills
This investigation is currently ongoing.
Arrested: Rasheen Thompson, 27 of 261 Ely Avenue Building 11, Apt 2F
Charges: Possession Within 1500’ of a School, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of
Narcotics with Intent to Sell, Sale/Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell, Possession of
Drug Paraphernalia near a School, Possession of >1/2 Ounce Cannabis, Possession of a
Controlled Substance
Bond: $250,000

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

