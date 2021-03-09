Narcotics Seizure and Arrest: Thompson

#Norwalk CT–On Friday, March 5, 2021, the Norwalk Police Department Special Services Division seized a
large quantity of narcotics and money, and arrested Rasheen Thompson for multiple narcotics –
related charges.
Special Services Investigators had actively been investigating narcotics trafficking occurring
within the Roodner Court complex. A Search and Seizure Warrant was obtained and executed.
As a result of the Search Warrant, Special Services Investigators seized the following evidence:
approximately $8000 in US Currency
130 fentanyl pills
10.35 grams of suspected crack cocaine
27.35 grams of powder cocaine
1.77 pounds of marijuana in 39 separate bags of varying weight
30 folds of Heroin
79 Ecstasy pills
3 bags of fentanyl pills (45 total) pressed to resemble OxyContin pills
This investigation is currently ongoing.
Arrested: Rasheen Thompson, 27 of 261 Ely Avenue Building 11, Apt 2F
Charges: Possession Within 1500’ of a School, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of
Narcotics with Intent to Sell, Sale/Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell, Possession of
Drug Paraphernalia near a School, Possession of >1/2 Ounce Cannabis, Possession of a
Controlled Substance
Bond: $250,000
Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111
Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com