Narcotics Seizure and Arrest: Thompson

#Norwalk CT–On Friday, March 5, 2021, the Norwalk Police Department Special Services Division seized a

large quantity of narcotics and money, and arrested Rasheen Thompson for multiple narcotics –

related charges.

Special Services Investigators had actively been investigating narcotics trafficking occurring

within the Roodner Court complex. A Search and Seizure Warrant was obtained and executed.

As a result of the Search Warrant, Special Services Investigators seized the following evidence:

 approximately $8000 in US Currency

 130 fentanyl pills

 10.35 grams of suspected crack cocaine

 27.35 grams of powder cocaine

 1.77 pounds of marijuana in 39 separate bags of varying weight

 30 folds of Heroin

 79 Ecstasy pills

 3 bags of fentanyl pills (45 total) pressed to resemble OxyContin pills

This investigation is currently ongoing.

Arrested: Rasheen Thompson, 27 of 261 Ely Avenue Building 11, Apt 2F

Charges: Possession Within 1500’ of a School, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of

Narcotics with Intent to Sell, Sale/Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell, Possession of

Drug Paraphernalia near a School, Possession of >1/2 Ounce Cannabis, Possession of a

Controlled Substance

Bond: $250,000

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com