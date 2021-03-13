Bridgeport News: Police Investigate Homicide

2021-03-13@2:00AMish–This morning, shortly after 0200 hours, officers responded to a multi-family house at 2100th block of Seaview Avenue on a report of a party shot. When they arrived, they found the victim, in the front stairwell. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a witness, when the victim went to investigate a noise on the back porch, he was shot through the window. Detectives are in the process of obtaining a search warrant for the scene. Anyone with information should contact the case detective, Martin Heanue at 203-581-5242. The family has not yet been notified, so the victim’s name is not being released to the public at this time.

