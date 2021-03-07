Bridgeport News: Police Log

Monday- Nothing of significance

Tuesday- Fire on Bird St (reported)

PT Barnum Party Shot (reported)

Wednesday- Female party with non-life threatening wounds due to a fight at Stratford and Bunnel. Known parties

Fire 850 Park Ave (reported)

Gas Rupture Robert St (reported)

Thursday- Car theft Old Town Road & Madison. Acura Stolen

Officer involved Accident Deacon St and Seaview Ave (reported)

Friday- Nothing of Significance

Saturday- Domestic Incident (Not Reported Due to Victim’s Rights and Safety)

