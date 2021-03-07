Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Police Log

Monday-              Nothing of significance

Tuesday-              Fire on Bird St (reported)

                              PT Barnum Party Shot (reported)

Wednesday-       Female party with non-life threatening wounds due to a fight at Stratford and Bunnel. Known parties

                              Fire 850 Park Ave (reported)

                              Gas Rupture Robert St (reported)

Thursday-            Car theft Old Town Road & Madison. Acura Stolen

                              Officer involved Accident Deacon St and Seaview Ave (reported)

Friday-                  Nothing of Significance

Saturday-             Domestic Incident (Not Reported Due to Victim’s Rights and Safety)

