Bridgeport News: Suspects Arrested After Pursuit

2021-03-28@11:50pm–#Bridgeport CT– Three people were taken into custody after a pursuit that started in Bridgeport to Westport, back to Bridgeport and into Stratford, back to Bridgeport before coming to an end in Fairfield off exit 25. The men were wanted for a shots fired incident.

Suspects in the photo from left to right were charged with:

Diaz, Devin Shane age of WOOD AVE/DIXON ST

29-38 – WPN IN MTR VEH 1 count 29-35(a) – NO PISTOL PRMIT 1 count 53-203 – IL FIRE FIREARM 1 count

53a-167a – INTRFERE/RESIST 1 count 14-222 – RECKLESS DRIVNG 1 count 14-223(b)** – RUN FROM POLICE 1 count

BOND: $30,000

GILBERT, Joshua M age 19 of Wood Avenue/Dixon Street

29-38 – WPN IN MTR VEH 1 count 29-35(a) – NO PISTOL PRMIT 1 count 53-203 – IL FIRE FIREARM 1 count 53a-167a – INTRFERE/RESIST 1 count

Bond $30,000.00

Thomas, Jhaad Zaire age 23 of Wood Avenue Dixon Street

29-38 – WPN IN MTR VEH 1 count 29-35(a) – NO PISTOL PRMIT 1 count 53-203 – IL FIRE FIREARM 1 count 53a-167a – INTRFERE/RESIST 1 count

Bond $30,000