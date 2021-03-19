Fairfield News: Firefighters Investigate Smoke Inside Shop Rite

2021-03-18@9:30PMish–#Fairfield CT– #ctfire– Employees at Shop Rite at 1975 Black Rock Turnpike called the fire department for smoke coming out of a ventilation vent. Firefighters immediately went to the roof but were not able to immediately find the source of the fire. The store was evacuated. Rite Aid is expanding into a former jewelry store where the haze was found. Assistant Fire Chief Erik Kalapir said the cause of the smoke was an air handler on the roof. There were no injuries. The store should be open in the morning.