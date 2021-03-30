Fairfield News: Smoke Detectors Save Lives

2021-03-30@4:00AMish– #Fairfield CT– #ctfire– The Fairfield Emergency Communication Center received a 911 report from the occupants of a home at 11 Birchwood Drive of smoke coming from the basement. Engine 2, Engine 3, Engine 1, Engine 4, Rescue 1, Ladder 2 and Car 3 were dispatched. Fairfield Car 3 arrived first and reported heavy smoke coming from the front door of the home.

The occupants of the home, which included young children, were in the front yard and reported that everyone was out of the house and that there was a fire in the basement. Assistant Chief Schuyler Sherwood from Car 3 took command. Upon assessment of the structure, it was determined that there was a fire in the garage that connected to the basement. The fire was quickly extinguishing by Engine 2. On scene fire units began an extensive search and ventilation operation. Heavy smoke was found on multiple floors of the house.

The occupants of the home stated that they were awoken by the smoke alarms, observed the smoke, left the structure and dialed 911. Assistant Chief Schuyler Sherwood stated, “The occupants of the home were extremely fortunate that they had working smoke alarms that alerted them to the fire. Had there not had been working smoke alarms, the outcome of this fire would have been much worse as the entire family was sleeping.” Assistant Chief Sherwood went on to say that “He would like to remind people of the importance having working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms on every level of your home and outside of sleeping areas”. Fire Units remained on scene for about one hour. The cause of the fire is under investigation.