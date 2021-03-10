Fairfield News: Larceny-Tresspassing

#Fairfield CT–Damian Campbell (37yo) was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree and Larceny in the 6th degree, after he entered the backyard of a Nichols Avenue home and took approximately 15 pounds of copper pipping from the property.

At 9am on 03/10/21, a Nicholas Avenue resident observed a male (later identified as Damian Campbell) in the backyard of their property carrying a black bag. The male exited the property on foot and was followed by the resident to Lynnbrook Avenue. The resident contacted Fairfield ECC on the phone, who then directed officers to Campbell’s location on Lynnbrook Avenue.

When officers responded to the area, Campbell was found in the driveway of a Lynnbrook Avenue home carrying a large bag that contained copper pipes, found to have been taken from the Nicholas Avenue home. He was arrested and charged with Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree and Larceny in the 6th degree and released on a WPTA to appear in court on 3/28/21.