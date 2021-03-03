Fairfield News: One Was Locked And The Other Wasn’t…..

#Fairfield CT– On Sunday 02/28/21 at 10:27 am, a Jackman Avenue resident observed a black 4 door vehicle pull up in front of her neighbor’s residence and then observed a passenger exit the black vehicle and walk down the neighbor’s driveway to pull on the door handle to a grey Jeep Cherokee that was running via remote start. When the door did not open, the subject walked back to the black 4 door vehicle reentering it. The vehicle fled the scene towards Stratfield Road. The complainant described this individual as a short teenager wearing black jogging pants and a camo hoodie. Please are investigating the connection between this incident and the stolen vehicle from the parking lot of the Dogwood Green Condominium that same morning.

On Sunday 02/28/21 at 10:34 am, the Fairfield Police Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call reporting that a vehicle was just stolen from the 1400 block of Melville Avenue. Police responded and radioed nearby patrols to lookout for a black 2017 Audi Q3 that was stolen from the parking lot of the Dogwood Green Condos. The Audi was last seen by its owner driving away onto Melville Avenue. There was no description on the suspect(s) provided to police. The vehicle was unlocked with the keys inside and left running when it was stolen. Police are investigating.

