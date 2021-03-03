Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Cancelled

#Norwalk CT–The Norwalk Police Emerald Society regrettably announces the postponement of the 2021 Saint Patrick’s Day Parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Parade Committee made this decision

with safety of all participants and attendees in mind.

“It’s disappointing not to have the parade, but now is not the time to relax guidelines,” said Mayor

Harry Rilling. “We will make sure the shamrocks are painted green for residents to enjoy. Please

celebrate St. Patrick’s Day safely and let’s hope next year we can have the parade once again.”

The Norwalk Police Emerald Society is a 501c3 charitable organization.

