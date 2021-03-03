Bridgeport News: Police Blotter

Friday 2/26

200 th block of Whitney Ave. Party robbed of a cellular phone and possible cash by unknown parties

600th block of Barnum Ave. Party robbed of cellular phone by unknown parties.

Saturday 2/27

Nothing of significance

Sunday 2/28

40 th block of James St. Apartment burglarized and vehicle stolen. Vehicle recovered.

200 th block of Quarry St. Garage broken into unknown items taken. Lawn/Yard equipment taken.

60 th block of Fifth St. Party robbed of unknown amount of money by unknown party and fled in unknown direction.

2100 th block of Seaview Ave. Party left hospital earlier and states they didn't know they were injured. Medics transported party back to hospital. Party indicated he had an altercation with an unknown party earlier on Boston Ave went to the hospital and left after being treated. Injury is hurting again.

Calvary St. George Episcopal Church break-in. Party on-scene stated incident actually happened on Friday. Sound system equipment stolen.

