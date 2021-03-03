Fairfield Public Library Seeking Community Input Through Survey

[Fairfield, Conn., March 3, 2021] – The Fairfield Public Library is updating its Strategic Plan for library services and needs input from the community on ways the library impacts Fairfielders’ lives.

Both library patrons and non-users are needed to answer the survey. If you visit the library, what services do you use? If you’re not a patron, tell us why. Do you check out physical books and movies or do you tend to download content on your electronic device? Does your child or teenager participate in our Summer Reading program? Do you participate in virtual programs via Zoom? What would you like to see the Library offer to the adults, teens and children of Fairfield?

By answering these and other questions on our online survey (available March 8th), residents can help their local library strengthen its vital, always-evolving role in the Fairfield community.

Please access the survey here: https://forms.gle/cJzRQVJfShntWtep9

(By completing the survey and submitting their email addresses patrons will be entered in a raffle for a Fairfield Community Gift Card.)

Visit Fairfield Public Library at fairfieldpubliclibrary.org. Follow us on Twitter @fairfieldpublib or on Facebook @fairfieldlibrary.

