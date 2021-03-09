Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

“Hamilton Trivia Night” at Stratford Library March 19

 The Stratford Library presents “Hamilton Trivia Night” on Friday, March 19 at 7 pm.  Anyone who has seen the Pulitzer Prize winning Broadway musical or its current film version on Disney+, is welcome to play via Zoom. Trivia will be presented in a Jeopardy-style format with teams competing in different categories for points.  A few lucky contestants will win Hamilton-themed prizes in a random prize drawing.  This event was planned and created by Stratford Library volunteers Avanti, Kaitlyn and Sam.

    To register and reserve a spot visit: https://stratfordlibrary.libcal.com/event/75108

     For further information, call the Library at: 203.385.4165.

