“Hamilton Trivia Night” at Stratford Library March 19

The Stratford Library presents “Hamilton Trivia Night” on Friday, March 19 at 7 pm. Anyone who has seen the Pulitzer Prize winning Broadway musical or its current film version on Disney+, is welcome to play via Zoom. Trivia will be presented in a Jeopardy-style format with teams competing in different categories for points. A few lucky contestants will win Hamilton-themed prizes in a random prize drawing. This event was planned and created by Stratford Library volunteers Avanti, Kaitlyn and Sam.

To register and reserve a spot visit: https://stratfordlibrary.libcal.com/event/75108

For further information, call the Library at: 203.385.4165.

