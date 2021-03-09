Stratford News: St. Patrick’s Festivities

STRATFORD – This year’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities at Town Hall in Stratford will begin with the raising of the Irish flag in a ceremony on the green on front of Town Hall at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17th. Mayor Laura R. Hoydick will name the Irish Mayor for the Day, and State Senator Kevin Kelly will be master of ceremonies.

In consideration of continuing concerns associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional reception and Irish soda bread competition which are usually a feature of the celebration will not be held this year.

“Last year the first of many public events we lost from the pandemic was our traditional celebration of St. Patrick’s Day at Town Hall,” said Mayor Laura Hoydick. “While we remain cautious as we approach this time of year again, it will be good to be able to celebrate this event once again, even if we can’t enjoy all of the aspects of it we ordinarily do.”

All town residents are encouraged to attend. Social distancing and wearing of masks will be required at this event.

This year’s committee for St. Patrick’s Day includes Eileen Murphy, Attorney Tom Cotter, Chief of Staff Michael Downes, Police Chief Joe McNeil, and Fire Chief Brian Lampart.

