Late Rent or Utilities?

UniteCT is a recently launched program to help Connecticut households financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with rental and utility payment. The program through the Department of Housing (DOH) is available to help households up to 80 percent of the HUD Area Median Income (AMI). Also, households in the state are eligible for the additional circumstances: qualified for unemployment or have experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19, or demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

Interested households can visit the UniteCT webpage to apply for the program, read answers to FAQ questions, view a checklist of documentation needed to apply, and more helpful resources. You can call 1-844-UniteCT (1-844-864-8328) or email DOH-UniteCT@ct.gov if you have questions about filling out your application.

