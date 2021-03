2021-03-11@1:31pm–#Norwalk CT–Several individuals stole items from the SoNo Collection Mall. One was detained, the others fled in an Audi. Officers in the area happened to be in the mall and observed the Audi within the parking garage and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle struck a parked cruiser and fled. No further information is available at this time.

