STRATFORD NEWS – Construction update West Broad St

STRATFORD – Construction update West Broad St Project and Travel Advisory.

The Town‘s contractor for the above-referenced project will be working to

complete the road reconstruction work on West Broad and California St this

spring. This effort will begin with the removal of the asphalt surface from I-95 to

California St, which will begin on April 5th and be completed by the end of the

week. The contractor will also be performing installation and re-grading of the

road sub-base following the removal of pavement. Access through the corridor

will be maintained for local traffic but will be periodically closed to through traffic,

especially from the Railroad to California St. The contractor will ramp up to each

driveway so that it is accessible during the reconstruction.

The installation of paving is tentatively scheduled to begin approximately April

29th.

It is recommended that alternate routes be utilized to avoid this intersection,

especially during peak traffic hours.

The public is reminded that local businesses are open and access to all business is

being maintained.

This press release was made possible by: