The Stratford Library continues the new season of its popular “Sunday Afternoon Talks” series of informative and entertaining talks featuring prominent local guest speakers with “The Intolerable Acts and Worse” Sunday, April 18 at 2 pm.



The program will take place on the Library’s Zoom platform. The talk, presented by Eric Chandler, is free and open to the public. “Be a king,” said Princess Augusta of Saxe-Goethe to her son George, newly crowned George III of England in 1751. In that, as in many matters, George listened to his mother. She, in turn, listened to advice from Lord George Germain, 1 st Viscount Sackville, and Secretary of State for the Colonies. As did so many who had held that position before him, he misunderstood the nature of the transplanted Englishmen who populated England’s New World colonies.



A long history of heavy handedness and punitive measures on the part of Crown and Parliament set into motion a series of diplomatic and commercial blunders finally drove the 13 breakaway colonies to declare for independence. “The Intolerable Acts and Worse” gives the viewer a deep dive into Colonial history. Norwalk resident Eric Chandler retired after 30+ years as a land title insurance underwriter of residential and commercial properties. He has been involved in American Revolutionary War Living History since 1974 and has portrayed infantry, light infantry, whale-boat raider and mounted and dismounted dragoons. He is a three- term commissioner on the Norwalk Historical Commission and is a member of the Board of Directors of the Norwalk Historical Society. His artistic endeavors included writing and recording a comedy CD, and many years as a musician playing sax in area Rock & Roll and Blues bands. To his credit, or shame, he had his likeness used in an issue of MAD Magazine. Chandler is enjoying retiremen

t with his wife Catherine, taking classes, giving lectures on historical topics and continuing to live history.

The “Sunday Afternoon Talks” series, hosted by Charles Lautier of Stratford, is held from 2-3:30 pm on the Zoom platform. To register online and receive a Zoom invitation for the April 18 th program visit: https://stratfordlibrary.libcal.com/event/7468258. For further information call the Stratford Library at: 203.385-4162.

This press release was made possible by: