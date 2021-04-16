ARREST of Luiz Roman – HOMICIDE – Abandoned Remington Site

#Bridgeport CT–On November 21, 2019 Bridgeport Patrol Officers investigated the suspicious missing person complaint of Miguel Afzal DOB 08/26/1997. The investigation by the Bridgeport Police Homicide Squad revealed that Afzal was last seen with an acquaintance, Luiz Roman DOB 06/09/95, on the same day of his disappearance.

On December 8, 2019 investigators coordinated a search of the abandoned Remington site located along Barnum Avenue in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Afzal’s body was located within one of the abandoned buildings.

On December 9, 2019 the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner declared Afzal’s death a homicide; caused by a gunshot wound to the head.

The criminal investigation was led by Bridgeport Police Detective Martin Heanue and the Homicide Squad. Assistance was also provided by the BPD Identification Unit, the Connecticut State Police K9 Unit, and members of the FBI.

On April 8, 2021 Detective Winkler and US Marshal’s Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force Detective Roscoe traveled to Ohio to arrest Luiz ROMAN on an outstanding arrest warrant.

On April 9, 2021 the aforementioned Detectives took custody of ROMAN at the Lorain County Ohio Correctional Facility, placed him under arrest, and transported him back to Bridgeport Connecticut. Luiz Roman DOB 08/09/1995 was charged with Murder 53a-54a. Bond is set at $1,000,000.00.