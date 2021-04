#Bridgeport CT– #Faifield CT– Sharon Williams DOB 11/15/1979 of Fairfield Ct has been identified as the biological mother of “Prince”. As a result of the investigation conducted by Bridgeport Police Detective Joseph Badolato, Sharon Williams was placed under arrest and charged with Risk of Injury to a Minor, Cruelty to Persons, Abandonment of a Child Under the Age of 6, Leaving a Child Under 12 Unsupervised, and Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree.