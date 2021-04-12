Bridgeport News: Child Hit By A Car

Bridgeport Police said:

On April 12, 2021 at approximately 5:39 pm the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received the report of a Motor Vehicle vs Pedestrian crash near 1430 Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport, CT.

A 2011 Blue Hyundai Sonata GLS driven by Latavia Henderson of Bridgeport was traveling westbound on Fairfield Avenue when a juvenile pedestrian walked into traffic and she was unable to avoid striking the juvenile. Henderson after striking the pedestrian pulled her car over and went to render aid. The juvenile resided in the area the crash occurred and the mother was on scene.

Bridgeport Fire Department and AMR responded to the scene. The juvenile was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with serious Non-Life threatening Injuries and later transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

The Bridgeport Police Crash Investigation Team responded to the scene for further investigation. Bridgeport Police Traffic Division Officer Ruffin is leading the investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Traffic division at 203-576-7640.

2021-04-12@5:40pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a child being hit by a car at Howard and Fairfield Avenue.

This news report is made possible by: