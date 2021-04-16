Bridgeport News: Cop Bitten By Suspect

Police said initial reports indicate that around 2111hrs near the 200th block of Carlson st, a call for a domestic family incident lead to a family member and an officer being bitten by a suspect. The Police officer was transported to the hospital for a non life threatening injury. The suspect was arrested without further incidence. Unknown where the officer or victim was bitten.

