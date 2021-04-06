Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Gunshot Victim Not Cooperating

Posted on Posted in Uncategorized

On April 5, 2021 at approximately 11:12pm, Bridgeport Police responded to Bridgeport Hospital on the report of a victim being treated for 2 non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. 

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Anthony White of Stratford Connecticut.  

An earlier press release said:  “preliminary reports indicate the party was struck on his right hip and hand, non-life threatening injuries. Unknown location where it took place due to party being uncooperative”.

Anyone with information about this crime can call Detective Abe Konoval at 203-581-5229 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

This press release was made possible by:

Leave a comment