Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Critical After Being Struck

2021-04-04@2:13am— The Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received the report of a Motor Vehicle vs Pedestrian / evading crash in front of 520 Boston Avenue in Bridgeport, CT.

A dark colored Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Boston Avenue, after passing Huntington Rd the operator struck a pedestrian who was walking in the roadway. The operator of the Jeep Wrangler was traveling at a high rate of speed and after striking the pedestrian continued eastbound on Boston Avenue without stopping. The pedestrian was identified as a Alvin Nieves.

Bridgeport Fire Department and AMR responded to the scene. Mr. Nieves sustained severe injuries to both legs and was transported to St Vincent’s Hospital. Mr. Nieves is listed in stable but critical condition at time of report.

The Bridgeport Police Crash Investigation Team responded to the scene for further investigation. Bridgeport Police Traffic Division Officer Brown is leading the investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Traffic Division at 203-576-7640 or Bridgeport TIPS Line at 203-576-TIPS.

