Bridgeport News: Police Rescue People From Fire

2021-04-26@5:49pm #Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called to a fire at 319/321 Park Avenue. They were met with heavy fire in the back of the structure. Police Officers Jason Goncalves and Richie Jiminez are credited for rescuing a number of people from the building (I have them together in the video). The fire did extend to a neighboring home and a garage but it was quickly extinguished. There were no reported injuries but the scene is still active as I report this. Surrounding towns provided mutual aid coverage to the emptied firehouses in Bridgeport that responded to the fire. Initial reports say that at least 10 people have been displaced by the fire and the Red Cross will be provide temporary lodging and attending to their immediate needs. The fire marshal was called in to investigate.