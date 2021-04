2021-04-27 @11:47am–#Bridgeport CT– Back on February 16, 2021 Perfections Lounge at 1603 Barnum Avenue was hit with a suspicious fire. Today a car hit the back of the building. What makes this one suspicious is the car’s accelerator was fully pressed by a stick wedged to the driver’s seat. The driver fled the scene. The building inspector was called to inspect the building.