#Westport CT–On April 19, 2021 at approximately 12:15 p.m., the Westport Police Detective Bureau

received a report from a local pharmacy stating that an unknown individual was allegedly

attempting to illegally obtain prescription medications. The complainant stated that the business

received a request via phone to fill two prescriptions. Upon calling the prescribing doctor to

verify whether the prescriptions were valid it was learned that the doctor did not prescribe the

medications in question.



At approximately 4:20 p.m., two individuals arrived at the pharmacy to retrieve the

medications and were subsequently detained by the investigating detectives. They were

identified as Christopher Estrella and Isa Hills. Based upon the investigation, both men were

placed under arrest and charged with Obtaining Controlled Drugs by Fraud and Conspiracy to

Obtain Controlled Drugs by Fraud. Mr. Hills was additionally charged with Possession of a

Controlled Substance as he was found to be in possession of suspected illegal narcotics. Both

individuals were released after posting $10,000.00 bonds and are scheduled to be arraigned at

Norwalk Superior Court the morning of May 19, 2021.

