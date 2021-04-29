#Westport CT–On April 19, 2021 at approximately 12:15 p.m., the Westport Police Detective Bureau
received a report from a local pharmacy stating that an unknown individual was allegedly
attempting to illegally obtain prescription medications. The complainant stated that the business
received a request via phone to fill two prescriptions. Upon calling the prescribing doctor to
verify whether the prescriptions were valid it was learned that the doctor did not prescribe the
medications in question.
At approximately 4:20 p.m., two individuals arrived at the pharmacy to retrieve the
medications and were subsequently detained by the investigating detectives. They were
identified as Christopher Estrella and Isa Hills. Based upon the investigation, both men were
placed under arrest and charged with Obtaining Controlled Drugs by Fraud and Conspiracy to
Obtain Controlled Drugs by Fraud. Mr. Hills was additionally charged with Possession of a
Controlled Substance as he was found to be in possession of suspected illegal narcotics. Both
individuals were released after posting $10,000.00 bonds and are scheduled to be arraigned at
Norwalk Superior Court the morning of May 19, 2021.
