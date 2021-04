2021-04-30@11:58am–#Bridgeport CT– I just finished filling up at Massey’s (not a sponsor) and waiting to cross Hollister Avenue to get on the highway when a scooter/moped attempted to turn left on Logan Street when it was hit by an oncoming car. The scooter driver jumped up and picked it up and did not appear to be injured. It happened just out of sight of the dash and rear camera on my car.