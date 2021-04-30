Westport News: Probation Violation Discovered After Shoplifting

#Westport CT– On April 29, 2021 at approximately 4:05 p.m., Westport Police officers responded to the

local Super Stop and Shop on a report of a shoplifting. Upon arrival, officers were advised that

the suspect, who was identified as Teri Torres, was being detained by store security. The Loss

Prevention Officer alleged that Ms. Torres walked throughout the market placing items in a

reusable bag and then reportedly exited without paying for any of the merchandise. While

investigating this matter, it was discovered that Ms. Torres had two outstanding warrants for

Violation of Probation.

Ms. Torres was placed under arrest and charged with Larceny in the Sixth Degree as well

as two counts of Violation of Probation. She was released from custody after posting bonds

totaling $66,500.00. Ms. Torres will appear the morning of May 27, 2021 at Bridgeport Superior

Court to be arraigned on the Violation of Probation charges and is scheduled to appear at

Norwalk Superior Court the morning of May 28, 2021 to be arraigned on the Larceny charge.

