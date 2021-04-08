Fairfield News: 2 Charged In Fraud

#Fairfield CT– On 04/07/2021 Fairfield Police responded to People’s Bank on Kings Highway after they were alerted by Peoples Bank corporate security that a group of known fraud suspects were on the property attempting to make fraudulent withdrawals. One suspect had entered the bank while the other waited in a getaway vehicle in the bank’s parking lot. Fairfield patrol officers located the first suspect as he tried to leave the property on foot, while Fairfield detectives stopped the getaway vehicle as he attempted to drive out of the Stop and Shop parking lot.

The suspects were in possession of numerous fake ID’s and fraudulent debit cards; initially one suspect gave a fake name, but was eventually identified as Ralph Cione, while his accomplice was identified as Omar Collazo, both are from New York. The two suspects were arrested and brought to Fairfield Police Headquarters where Ralph Cione was charged with Forgery 1st, Forgery 3rd, Interfering, Larceny 6th, and Identity Theft. Omar Collazo was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Forgery 3rd and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 6th. Both men were subsequently released on bond and expected to appear in court on 4/21/2021.